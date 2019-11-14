Singh, Trudeau to meet behind closed doors ahead of new session

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa today in hopes of finding common ground in the minority government.

Singh, head of the fourth-place party in the House of Commons, is already trying to wield what leverage he has to push for his party's priorities. He's already threatened to vote against the upcoming throne speech if it doesn't reference some of his key concerns, including introducing a national, universal pharmacare program.

"We're not putting forward any red lines, but I am prepared to vote against it if it doesn't respect the values that we have as a party," Singh told reporters on Parliament Hill on Wednesday.

He might not get the option to, however.

Parliament is set to return Dec. 5, when MPs will elect a House Speaker and the Liberals will present a throne speech outlining the government's priorities for the session.

If the speech goes to a vote, it would be the new House of Commons' first test of its confidence in the government. But a vote is not mandatory and other governments have skipped it.

Singh said he also wants to see an "openness to dental care" from the Liberal government.

The NDP leader, whose party was reduced to 24 seats in the Oct. 21 election, said he'll also push Trudeau to drop a federal appeal of a human rights tribunal ruling that ordered the government to compensate Indigenous children and families hurt by the child welfare system.

Ahead of the new session, Trudeau has been meeting with the opposition leaders, earlier having talks with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.