Singh attacks Trudeau's record in pitch to caucus

Members of the NDP caucus got a taste of what they'll be campaigning on in 2019 during a speech by their leader Jagmeet Singh this morning: pensions, pharmacare and electoral reform.

In a speech meant to motivate party members before the House of Commons resumes sitting next week, Singh painted Justin Trudeau as a prime minister who over-promises and under-delivers.

"[The Liberals] might have stole from our playbook and I don't mind that. I don't think any of us mind that, on one condition — they actually do it. They implement it ," Singh told his MPs during the caucus retreat in Surrey, B.C.

"The Liberals think of getting results for Canadians as more of a public relations exercise. It's gotta sound good, but it doesn't actually have to deliver results."

Singh went on to criticize Trudeau for pitching a poverty reduction strategy that was short on details, for failing to properly consult with first Nations groups on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and for not taking care of Sears employees who risk losing their pensions.

The leader devoted a portion of his speech to defending a national pharmacare plan.

"But don't worry, the Liberals have announced they've got a solution. Guess what it is? Another study," Singh said.

Compares Doug Ford's PCs to 'fringe' party

He saved some of his most passionate criticism for the Liberals' decision to abandon electoral reform — specifically Trudeau's argument that proportional representation could lead to a surge of "fringe" parties holding the balance in Parliament.

"First-past-the-post didn't stop Doug Ford from coming into power in Ontario," said Singh. "It didn't stop him from using the notwithstanding clause to continue a petty vendetta against the city of Toronto."

​He also argued that the first-past-the-post system didn't stop Maxime Bernier from starting an "anti-immigrant" party.

Noticeably missing from Singh's speech was any mention of the challenges his own party is facing.

The party's annual financial return, filed with Elections Canada, shows it finished 2017 with a deficit of $3.1 million. To run a competitive election campaign, federal parties generally need approximately $40 million.

The NDP's support also has been dropping. Recent polls show they are at about 17 per cent, down 3 points from the last election.

The party also will have to find new candidates to run in some ridings, now that at least seven members have announced they are not running for re-election.

The party is also facing internal divisions over Singh's treatment of ousted caucus member Erin Weir. On Tuesday, Singh said he will not reverse his decision to kick Weir out of the party caucus over allegations of harassment, dismissing a call by 68 Saskatchewan NDP politicians to reinstate him as the work of "privileged" people trying to "intimidate" him.