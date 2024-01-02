Singh calls for solidarity, respect as hate crimes targeting Jewish, Muslim communities spike

Canadians can and must do more to make each other feel safe as reports of hate crimes spike during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said.

Recalling his own experiences of being targeted over his identity, Singh said in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that people need space to express their fears, worries and political opinions without provoking hateful conduct.

"I think we can be better as a country," Singh said in a phone call from Toronto.

"We need to come to a place of respect for each other, a place where we can be who we are, and we can be celebrated for our identity and not be afraid."

Singh said he recently spoke to Jewish and Muslim Canadians who have expressed concerns about their safety amid an uptick in hate-motivated violence, and who are worried about wearing religious symbols that are part of their identity.

"They're afraid (for their kids) to wear anything that identifies them as Jewish. They're nervous to wear their yamaka or Star of David. These symbols are part of their identity, and they're afraid of that," he said.

He added that he's heard members of the Muslim community describe the current climate as "a reminder of post-9/11," a time of significant "suspicion and negativity."

"If a woman wears a hijab, she's even more nervous to be in public," Singh said.

It's a familiar concern for Singh, who wears a turban — a symbol of his Sikh faith.

"I grew up being picked on, having my turban ripped off my head and having to fight back," he said.

"I remember what that's like, being afraid to be yourself and the courage it takes to still do it."

Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7 and took about 240 more hostage, provoking an Israeli military response that local authorities said has killed almost 22,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

Police reporting spike in hate crimes

In Canada, protesters have been clashing in the streets and on university campuses. And police are reporting significant spikes in hate crimes.

"That is a real scary thing, and it's happening in a real shocking way. I'm seeing a massive rise," Singh said.

Last month, Toronto police said reports of hate crimes increased by more than 104 per cent between Oct. 7 and Dec. 17 compared to the same time period last year. They included 56 reports of antisemitic hate crimes and 20 reports of anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian or anti-Arab hate crimes.

Police also said they're investigating an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestine protest at a downtown mall.

Toronto is not an outlier.

In Montreal, Jewish schools have been shot at, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a building belonging to the Jewish Community Council of Montreal and anti-Muslim graffiti was spray-painted near an Islamic centre.

In November, Calgary police said they charged a man who allegedly used antisemitic language at a protest. His charges were later stayed.

And last month, RCMP announced they had arrested and charged a teen in Ottawa with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people. Police warned of a troubling trend in violent extremism among Canadian youth.