Singh repledges federal dental care plan, says Liberals take Atlantic Canada for granted

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh today repeated a promise from the party's 2019 campaign to implement a federal program that would subsidize the costs of dental care for Canadians who lack insurance.

Singh made the pledge on the 21st day of the federal election campaign in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of St. John's South–Mount Pearl as the party fights to expand its Atlantic Canada caucus from one seat.

"I've heard story after story from people who cannot get their teeth looked after," said Singh.

"This is where we see one of the greatest divides: If you've got the right job, if you have enough money, you can get your teeth looked after. But for everyone else, they're kind of left high and dry."

Singh said the program would partly cover expenses of Canadians with an annual income of less than $90,000 per year, and fully cover people who earn less than $60,000 per year.

In a news release, the NDP said the program would benefit 6.5 million Canadians and save the average family $1,200 in dental fees each year.

The party campaigned on a similar plan in 2019, which promised free dental care for households making less than $70,000, with a sliding co-payment for those earning between $70,000 and $90,000.

A 2020 report by the Parliamentary Budget Office estimated that the federal government would face a one-time upfront cost of about $3 billion and then $1.5 billion annually until 2024-25 to pay for a similar program.

Funded by wealth tax

An NDP government would cover the expenses with funds generated by a one per cent tax on households with wealth of more than $10 million, Singh said.

Singh was was joined for the announcement by St. John's South–Mount Pearl NDP candidate Ray Critch, a lawyer and teacher, and labour leader Mary Shortall, the party's candidate for the next-door riding of St. John's East.

The fourth-place party is fighting to hold St. John's East, its only seat in Atlantic Canada following the 2019 election. It was previously held by longtime NDP MP Jack Harris.

Singh, who spent time living in St. John's when he was young, accused the Liberals of taking Atlantic voters for granted.

"They take you all for granted because they just expect that they'll get your votes," he said. "We want to fight for you, we want to earn your support, and I want to be here to let people know that I want to earn your support and earn your confidence."

Modelling prompts campaign rethink

Singh also announced that his party is making changes to the way it campaigns as a result of new national COVID-19 modelling, released yesterday, that projected that Canada could see up to 15,000 cases per day by the end of the month if the rate of vaccination does not increase and more restrictive public health measures are not introduced.

The NDP leader's campaign will soon implement a rapid testing program, Singh said, something the Liberal and Conservative campaigns already have in place.

In addition, Singh said the party is planning to change the types of campaign events it holds to avoid large gatherings of people.

"The new evidence that's come out from our public health experts in Canada is really sobering," he said. "Things look like they could get really bad."

On Friday, Trudeau once again faced attacks from political rivals for calling the Sept. 20 election during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Trudeau called the election three weeks ago, daily case counts have risen. On Thursday, the average daily number of new cases over the previous week stood at 3,500, up from 2,900 a week earlier and just over 700 at the beginning of August.

Singh is set to travel to Halifax this afternoon for another campaign event, where he will meet with young voters.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is set to speak at 1 p.m. ET in the B.C. riding of Port Moody–Coquitlam, before heading to Nanaimo, B.C., for an event with supporters.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's is taking the day off for private time, according to his campaign itinerary.