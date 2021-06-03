Murray Sinclair calls for independent investigation into burial sites at residential schools

Retired senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is calling for an independent investigation to examine all burial sites near former residential schools.

He told a House of Commons committee today that such a probe should not be run by the federal government, but should be overseen by a parliamentary committee that will ensure that it is done in a proper way.

He said there are too many unanswered questions, such as how many burial sites exist in Canada, where they're located and how many children are buried in them.

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation reported last week that ground-penetrating radar had located what it believes to be the remains of 215 children in an unmarked burial site on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report on Canada's residential school system details the harsh mistreatment of Indigenous children at the government-funded, church-operated institutions, where ongoing research says at least 4,100 children died in a climate of neglect.

Sinclair said he has heard from about 200 residential school survivors over the past week who have shared their grief and frustration over the news from Kamloops. He said uncovering the full truth is important for both the survivors and their families, as well as the families of those who worked there.