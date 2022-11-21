PM Trudeau appoints 3 new senators for Ontario

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed three new senators to fill vacancies in Parliament's upper chamber.

Dr. Sharon Burey, Rear Admiral Rebecca Patterson and Andrew Cardozo have all been appointed as senators for Ontario, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

Born in Jamaica, Dr. Burey came to Canada in 1976 and has been a pediatrician in Ontario for more than 30 years.

She is also an active health policy advocate who served on the Pediatricians of Ontario executive council and on the Ontario Medical Association health policy committee. She was also the first woman of colour to serve as of president of the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario.

Dr. Burey is a recipient of numerous awards, including the Ontario Chapter Excellence Award and the Special Achievement Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Rear Admiral Rebecca Patterson is a registered nurse and a current member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Previously a director general for Operation HONOUR, Patterson currently serves in a leading role supporting efforts to transform culture and eliminate harmful behaviour in the armed forces.

Patterson is a founder and current director of Soldiers Helping Soldiers, a volunteer-based organization that supports veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

She was inducted as an Officer of the Order of Military Merit in 2018.

Cardozo is a communications policy expert who has served as the president of the Pearson Centre for Progressive Policy for nearly 10 years.

A former commissioner of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, Cardozo is a regular columnist for the Hill Times on political and communication issues.

Cardozo also has served on the boards of a number of volunteer organizations, including the Catholic Centre for Immigrants and the YMCA-YWCA for the National Capital Region.