Senate could expedite bill on judicial sexual assault training after 2-year wait

After languishing in the Senate for two years, a private member's bill that would require judges to undergo training on Canada's sexual assault laws could soon pass swiftly through the Red Chamber.

Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is set to appear tonight before the Senate legal affairs committee on Bill C-337, known as the Judicial Accountability Through Sexual Assault Law Training Act. She sponsored the bill before she left politics; it passed a vote in the House of Commons two years ago.

It has been stalled in the Senate ever since.

Independent Sen. Andre Pratte is proposing three amendments to address some of the reservations expressed by senators about the bill in its current form. Ambrose said that, after consulting with legal scholars, she supports the changes and believes they will make the bill even stronger.

With just weeks left in the parliamentary session, Ambrose said she hopes it will quickly cross the finish line.

"I'm hopeful and optimistic. We have a little ways to go. We have to get through the committee, then we need to get through a vote in the Senate, but the House of Commons has spoken unanimously on this bill three times now," she said.

Ambrose said it's important for Parliament to send a strong signal about eradicating sexism and racism in the judiciary.



Pratte's amendments would make the following changes to the bill:

Instead of requiring all candidates to take sexual assault law training before they are appointed, only successful appointees would be required to do so. Pratte said this would be "more practical and less costly," because only one in 10 applicants are ultimately appointed as federal judges.

The Canadian Judicial Council would be allowed to consult with any person or group it sees as appropriate as it develops course materials. The existing bill requires that the courses be developed in consultation with victims and the groups that support them. Some have suggested that could open judges' rulings to appeal, due to a perception of a 'pro-victim' bias in judges' training.

The existing version of the bill requires that the Judicial Council report annually on the number of courses offered, the content of courses, the number of judges who have taken the courses — and the number of judges who have heard sexual assault cases without having followed the proper training. An amendment before the Senate would delete that last clause, which Pratte said could interfere with judicial independence and lead to "unfair shaming campaigns" targeting judges.

"(The amendments) correct some of the weaknesses of the bill which raised concerns in the Senate, while providing that federal judges will follow the appropriate training in sexual assault law," Pratte said. "I am confident that the amendments will allow the bill to be passed by the legal affairs committee tonight and by the Senate in a expeditious manner."

Ambrose has been pushing for the bill's passage since leaving politics, advocating for the new law through social media and a website.