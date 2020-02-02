Politics · Video

Sex worker's death prompts joint investigation | Sunday Scrum

The death of 22-year-old Marylène Levesque is bringing renewed attention to the current state of prisoner release and laws around Canada's sex workers. The man accused of Levesque's second-degree murder, 51-year-old Eustachio Gallese, had been on day parole since March 2019 for the 2004 killing of his former spouse.

