Senate committee approves changes to solitary confinement bill
Bill C-83 has been panned by a number of human-rights organizations
A committee of senators has approved changes to a bill that aims to end solitary confinement in Canadian prisons — including one key change that would place a 48-hour maximum on the amount of time an inmate can be kept in isolation.
Last October, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced Bill C-83 would end the practice of segregating federal prisoners who pose risks to security or to themselves.
Inmates who do pose risks would instead be moved to new "structured intervention units" where they are supposed to get better access to programming, interventions and mental-health care.
But Bill C-83 has been panned by a number of human-rights organizations who say the bill offers only a cosmetic rebranding of solitary confinement.
Sen. Kim Pate, who has called for the bill to be scrapped entirely, successfully sponsored several amendments, including adding a 48-hour time limit for anyone placed in a structured intervention unit.
This change also says a judge must approve any extension beyond 48 hours — a provision that adds judicial oversight to decisions about isolation, which is something Pate believes is crucial in safeguarding prisoners' human rights.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.