Senate report on Islamophobia finds 1 in 4 Canadians say they don't trust Muslims

Islamophobia remains a consistent problem in this country, as one in four Canadians say they don't trust Muslims, according to the findings of a new Senate report released Thursday.

"The evidence is clear: Islamophobia is an acute threat to Canadian Muslims and urgent action is needed," Sen. Salma Ataullahjan, chair of the Senate human rights committee, told reporters Thursday.

"We must commit to building a more inclusive country and to better promoting our Muslim relatives and friends, neighbours and colleagues."

The report, the first of its kind to look into Islamophobia in Canada, the reasons behind it and to provide recommendations on changing course, took a year and involved 21 public meetings and heard from 138 witnesses.

The report said the committee "was disturbed to hear that incidents of Islamophobia are a daily reality for many Muslims, that one in four Canadians do not trust Muslims and that Canada leads the G7 in terms of targeted killings of Muslims motivated by Islamophobia."

The report found that Muslim women have become the "primary targets when it comes to violence and intimidation" because they are easily recognizable from their attire. As a result, many are afraid to leave their homes for work, school or routine activities.

"The profound effects of gendered Islamophobia are such that it compels certain women to consider removing their hijabs to enhance their employment opportunities," the report said.

"Testimonies highlighted the fact that Islamophobia in the workplace is not merely the consequence of a handful of people's actions; rather, it is a systemic issue that is widespread."

The report said that as a result, Arab women have the highest unemployment rate of any demographic group in the country.

