Two more senators defect to upstart group, one citing Scheer's leadership

Two more senators are leaving their caucuses to join the upstart Canadian Senators Group, with Conservative Quebec Sen. Jean-Guy Dagenais citing his discontent with leader Andrew Scheer as the reason for his defection.

The other defector, P.E.I. Sen. Percy Downe, is also joining the CSG — only days after he agreed to disband the Senate Liberal caucus and sit with his former colleagues as a member of the Progressive Senate Group.

The departures come with Canada's upper house in a state of flux. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's push to rid the Senate of partisanship through the appointment of Independent senators has effectively dismantled the Liberal and Conservative duopoly that has long-dominated it.

With Trudeau's re-election, his reforms seem destined to take on a more permanent form, which has pushed some senators to shed their party stripes.

The CSG is a group of former Conservative and Independent senators, most of who are conservative-leaning parliamentarians appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper. With the two additions, the CSG now has 13 members.

Dagenais said Monday that Scheer disappointed in the last federal election. He said Scheer's social conservatism on issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion torpedoed the party's fortunes in Quebec.

Dagenais said he decided to leave the Conservative Senate caucus after he sat through the party's election post-mortem, where members discussed what went wrong with the party's campaign strategy. Beyond the leader's stance on contentious social issues, Dagenais said Scheer attached a "low importance" to Quebec and he could no longer sit as a member of his caucus as a result.

"We have wasted a unique opportunity and the result will be the same the next time if the current leader and those who advise him remain in office as is the case at this time," Dagenais said in a statement.

Downe's move, meanwhile, could spell trouble for the fledgling Progressive Senate Group. The group needs new recruits if it is going to maintain its status as a "recognized" caucus or group in the Senate.

The Downe defection, paired with two upcoming retirements early in the new year, means the caucus will have just six members, below the nine necessary for official caucus status and the extra funding for staff and research that comes with that designation.

Before his appointment to the Senate in 2003, Downe served as chief of staff to former prime minister Jean Chrétien.