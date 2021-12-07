Senate agrees to fast-track bill banning conversion therapy

Canada's Senate unanimously agreed on Tuesday to fast-track a Liberal government bill to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy.

The move pushes the legislation, Bill C-4, almost to the finish line after a journey that included numerous delays and accusations of political manoeuvring at the expense of vulnerable Canadians.

The bill now only requires royal assent before becoming law — a step that is typically considered a formality.

Once given royal assent, the legislation will make it illegal to perform the discredited practice of conversion therapy — which seeks to change an individual's sexual orientation to heterosexual, to change an individual's gender identity to cisgender, or to change their gender expression to match the sex they were assigned at birth.

Bill C-4 would also make it a crime to send a child for conversion therapy outside Canada, to advertise conversion therapy or to profit financially from the practice.

Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos proposed fast-tracking the bill.

His motion mirrored a Conservative motion in the House of Commons last week to adopt the bill without the normal requirements of recorded votes and debate.

"C-4 is a bill that has been turned into a controversial political football, unfortunately," Housakos said in the Senate.

"We saw the House of Commons do the right thing a number of days ago and pass this piece of legislation unanimously."