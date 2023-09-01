New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'

The Canada Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada in response to the "Freedom Convoy" protests that blockaded several crossings last year.

Protesters blocked ports of entry into Canada last year to oppose COVID-19 public health restrictions in solidarity with a massive demonstration that occupied the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

Transport Canada estimated as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of the blockades. It was one of the factors in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the improvements at the border are part of the government's response to the recommendations of a federal inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.

The CBSA said other security measures installed at the border crossings include speed bumps, closed-circuit television upgrades, building-access controls and improved lighting.

The agency said it will look for more ways to improve the safety and security of Canada's border crossings.