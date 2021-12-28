Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Monday night, O'Regan said he will stay in isolation and continue to follow public health guidelines. He said he took a rapid test, which was positive.

"I'm grateful for my three vaccine doses, for the thousands of health-care workers keeping us safe, and for vigilance of millions of Canadians," he wrote.

Several federal politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks or have been exposed to the virus by infected staff members.

Earlier this month, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland had previously worked from home after two of her staff members tested positive.

And Bloc Québécois deputy leader Christine Normandin and fellow Bloc MP Kristina Michaud, who represents Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, have both tested positive.