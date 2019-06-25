Skip to Main Content
Ottawa earmarks $60M for school retrofits in provinces that fought carbon tax
Politics

Ottawa earmarks $60M for school retrofits in provinces that fought carbon tax

Money from the federal government's carbon tax will flow to schools in provinces that refuse to implement Ottawa's contentious carbon tax. 

Money will be shared among New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan

David Thurton · CBC News ·
Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna has accused the Conservative premiers of opted-out provinces of doing nothing to fight climate change. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)

Money from the federal government's carbon tax will flow to schools in provinces that have refused to implement Ottawa's contentious carbon regime themselves. 

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna announced today in Ottawa the federal government will fund $60 million in energy retrofits to schools located in provinces where the federal government has imposed its own carbon tax.

Ontario will get $41 million, and New Brunswick, Manitoba and Saskatchewan will receive the rest. 

The four provinces have opposed and recently waged court battles against Ottawa's carbon tax.

Rhetoric between those provinces and the federal government has heated up recently.

McKenna has accused the conservative premiers of those provinces of doing nothing to fight climate change.

In Ontario, McKenna has slammed Ontario Premier Doug Ford for cutting funding to a program that intended to plant 50 million trees. In June McKenna announced $15 million over four years to rescue that program.


About the Author

David Thurton

David Thurton is a national reporter in CBC's Parliamentary Bureau. He's worked for CBC in Fort McMurray, the Maritimes and in Canada's Arctic.

