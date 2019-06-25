Ottawa earmarks $60M for school retrofits in provinces that fought carbon tax

Money from the federal government's carbon tax will flow to schools in provinces that have refused to implement Ottawa's contentious carbon regime themselves.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna announced today in Ottawa the federal government will fund $60 million in energy retrofits to schools located in provinces where the federal government has imposed its own carbon tax.

Ontario will get $41 million, and New Brunswick, Manitoba and Saskatchewan will receive the rest.

The four provinces have opposed and recently waged court battles against Ottawa's carbon tax.

Rhetoric between those provinces and the federal government has heated up recently.

McKenna has accused the conservative premiers of those provinces of doing nothing to fight climate change.

In Ontario, McKenna has slammed Ontario Premier Doug Ford for cutting funding to a program that intended to plant 50 million trees. In June McKenna announced $15 million over four years to rescue that program.



The CBC's David Thurton can be reached on Facebook, Twitter or at david.thurton@cbc.ca.

CBC Politics' weekly Canada Votes newsletter

Get analysis from our Parliamentary bureau as we count down to the federal election. Delivered to your inbox every Sunday evening – then daily during the campaign. Sign up here.