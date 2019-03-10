Skip to Main Content
Scheer urges Trudeau to lift 'gag order' on Wilson-Raybould

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals must lift a "gag order" and ensure Jody Wilson-Raybould can speak the full truth about the circumstances around her decision to leave cabinet.

SNC-Lavalin controversy has exposed crisis in PMO, says Conservative leader

(Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals must lift a "gag order" and ensure Jody Wilson-Raybould can speak the full truth about the circumstances around her decision to leave cabinet.

Scheer said the SNC-Lavalin controversy has exposed a crisis of moral and ethical leadership in Trudeau's office.

Opposition MPs have called for an emergency session of the justice committee on Wednesday and Wilson-Raybould has previously said she would be willing to return to provide additional testimony.

Wilson-Raybould previously told the committee she was subjected to relentless, inappropriate pressure to stop the trial of the engineering giant on bribery and fraud charges related to contracts in Libya.

Last week, Trudeau's former principal secretary Gerald Butts told the committee that he believed no one from the Prime Minister's Office had done anything wrong.

Butts also testified that Wilson-Raybould never complained about improper pressure to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin until Trudeau decided to move her out of her cabinet role as justice minister.

