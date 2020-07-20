Scheer says Liberal MPs signalling they're OK with 'corruption' if they don't demand Trudeau's resignation

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said today Liberal MPs should push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation as he faces his third ethics investigation — this time for his handling of the multi-million dollar WE Charity student grants contract.

Scheer said that if Liberal backbenchers don't call for Trudeau's departure now, they'll be complicit in his alleged "corruption."

"If they allow him to continue, if they don't demand that he resign, then they are telling Canadians that they are comfortable with his corruption," Scheer told reporters during a press conference on Parliament Hill.

"Each and every one of them has a choice to make," he said of Liberal MPs.

Trudeau apologized for not recusing himself from cabinet talks about the WE Charity deal after it was revealed his mother and brother received some $300,000 in speaking fees from the group. Finance Minister Bill Morneau also has said he made a mistake by participating in those talks when his daughter works for the charity in its travel department.

Parliament is returning today to debate new COVID-19 relief legislation. Trudeau is not scheduled to be in attendance.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau is taking a "personal" day.

"He chose the date in which the House of Commons would reconvene and he's not showing up for work today," Scheer said.

Scheer's comments come after Liberal MPs filibustered the House of Commons ethics committee meeting last Friday with 30-minute long monologues on various topics — their personal resumes, democracy, ancient Greece, French political theory and the virtues of the University of Sherbrooke, among others — that pushed the committee meeting's duration well past its scheduled end time.

Liberal MP Greg Fergus then moved to adjourn the committee before there could be a vote on an ethics probe.

Scheer said he hopes the MPs behind the filibuster are punished by their constituents at the ballot box during the next federal election.

"We're going to appeal to Canadians to put pressure on Liberal MPs to do the right thing," Scheer said.

The Commons will return today to debate a new piece of government legislation, C-20. If adopted, the bill will make changes to the federal wage subsidy program and send one-time payments to disabled Canadians.

The legislation has the support of the Bloc Québécois but Scheer said he's concerned that the Liberals' tweaks to the wage subsidy have made the program too "complex."