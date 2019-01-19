Andrew Scheer takes questions from public at Toronto town hall

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will take questions from the public at a town hall event in Toronto on Saturday.

CBC News will stream the event live and provide analysis starting at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBC News, CBCNews.ca and CBC News's social channels.

Before Parliament returns from its winter break a week from Monday, Scheer and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been criss-crossing the country meeting with Canadians and fielding questions on a diverse range of topics.

During his swing through Alberta, Scheer encountered people angry about the state of Canada's energy sector after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project pending further environmental review and consultation with Indigenous peoples.

Scheer had to get out of his vehicle and walk to the venue in Nisku, Alta., because of a 22-kilometre convoy of truckers protesting Trudeau's carbon tax and environmental policies. Scheer sought to reassure people by promising to scrap the prime minister's carbon levy designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Scheer also answered questions about what the Conservative party would do about a growing meth problem on the Prairies as the drug claims more lives each year. Scheer vowed to better equip police and unveil a gang prevention strategy.

Trudeau, for his part, has had a lot of questions about Canada's immigration system and how the federal government is handling a spike in asylum seekers entering the country by foot.

In Quebec, Trudeau was also confronted by a dairy farmer who was upset with the concessions the federal government has made on dairy in striking trade deals with the U.S., the EU and Pacific rim countries.

The town hall tour by the prime minister and the leader of opposition comes ahead of a federal election later this year. The various parties are soliciting feeback to help them craft the policy platform they will present to voters in October.