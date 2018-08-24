In a major speech to delegates at the Conservative policy convention in Halifax, Andrew Scheer said he is best positioned to take on Justin Trudeau in the next federal election, even as a former top Tory threatened to split the right-wing vote with an insurgent new party.

Scheer, who narrowly won the party leadership last year, said the conservative movement is united and on the move, racking up key election victories at the provincial level.

"We are certainly one big, strong, united, national Conservative party. And next year, we will be a strong, stable, national Conservative majority government," Scheer said.

While he did not name Maxime Bernier — who dramatically left the party Thursday, calling it "intellectually and morally corrupt" while vowing to start his own — Scheer took a thinly veiled swipe at his former leadership foe by praising former Progressive Conservative leader Peter MacKay at the top of his speech.

MacKay, who introduced Scheer to the convention audience, brokered a merger between his old party and Stephen Harper's Canadian Alliance a decade and a half ago, a deal that led to much electoral success.

"Peter is someone who set his personal interests aside for the good of our party — who decided to build up and not to tear down — and our party is a living testament to his hard work," Scheer said.

MacKay, a popular figure in the Conservative party, himself offered a full-throated defence of Scheer, saying he's the leader who is actually in touch with the country's middle class, a good-natured family man who espouses a brand of compassionate conservatism.

"Andrew carries a cheque book. He doesn't have a trust fund," MacKay said, in a reference to Trudeau.

The former senior Conservative cabinet minister brushed aside Bernier's walk-out saying, like weather in the Maritimes, it had already blown over. "That's gone. That hurricane has passed."

Scheer and his caucus colleagues have sought to discredit Bernier over the past 24 hours by saying his efforts are an ego-driven vanity project that will undermine Conservative electoral fortunes in 2019. They've also said Bernier has been a slacker as an MP since he lost to the Scheer.

Bernier questioned Scheer's leadership style, suggesting Conservative party policy is now driven by the whims of polls and focus groups rather than on sound Conservative principles.

'Better' ideas

Scheer batted away such talk Friday, pointing to his own success in the leadership race — and the party's come-from-behind byelection win in Quebec earlier this year — as proof he knows how to win.

"We didn't win by compromising. We didn't win by trying to impress people who will never like us. Or by changing who we are or what we believe in. We won the best way there is to win. The only way, as far as I'm concerned: We earned it. We worked harder.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and his wife, Jill, arrive on stage at the Conservative national convention in Halifax. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

"Our ideas were better," he said, during a nearly hour-long speech that was punctuated by frequent applause and chants of "Andrew, Andrew."

Scheer said "more and more Canadians are seeing through Liberal deceptions" and their big government agenda.

"I remember when pundits were writing obituaries for conservative parties for not supporting a carbon tax. Now, they're writing obituaries for parties who do. Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals in Ontario are gone — thank you Ford Nation," he said, to big applause from the Ontario Premier Doug Ford-friendly crowd.

Scheer also echoed a common theme of the convention, boasting about the Conservative party's fundraising success in recent months. In the most recent quarter, the Tories raked in nearly twice as much money as the Liberals, but Liberal party officials have said the Conservatives spent more to actually collect those funds.

While Scheer acknowledged the ongoing tension over Bernier's departure, he spent much of his speech attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals for their perceived failings on major issues — and railing against the federal government's plan for a national price on carbon.

"The Liberal party has finally shown its true colours. I'm talking about the real Liberal Party. The tax-hiking, rule-breaking, perk-loving, deficit-spending, debt-mounting, virtue-signalling Liberals Canadians have come to know and despise.

"Justin Trudeau tries to say Canada is back. I say the Liberals are back — back to ignoring the rules and abusing the privileges of power," he said.

Identity politics and history

He also acknowledged the ongoing debate over identity politics in this country saying the Liberals have shamefully allowed the record of the first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, to be tarnished. Last week, the city council in Victoria, B.C. voted to temporarily remove a statute of Macdonald for his role in creating the Indian residential school system.

"I think it's a disgrace that we're allowing extreme voices in this country to erase our proud heritage.

"But hey, if we're suddenly going to sanitize our history with the benefit of hindsight, then we better keep going," he continued, before taking wry look at the record of some Liberal prime ministers, including William Lyon MacKenzie King, who refused safe haven to a ship of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany, and Wilfrid Laurier.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addresses the taking down of a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from the City of Victoria over the former PM's role in residential schools. 1:49

"The Liberal Party of Canada's elite donor program is called the Laurier Club. Liberal prime minister Sir Wilfrid Laurier ... signed an order-in-council in 1911 banning black immigrants to Canada. They might want to rethink that one. And we better rename the university, while we're at," Scheer said before adding "no."

"You can see how divisive this is approach is. How destructive this is to our Canadian identity?

"We can and we should celebrate the giants of our history, like Laurier and King. But we must not allow political correctness to erase what made us who are.

"If we look back on our history and our leaders and only see their blemishes, we miss out on a beautiful story of a great country that has progressed into one of the safest, freest and most prosperous in the world," Scheer said.