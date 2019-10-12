Scheer, Singh make confident pitch to voters as polls move to favour Conservatives

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is asking for a mandate to govern with increasing confidence as shifting polls favour his party to win the most seats for the first time in this campaign.

"I believe that Canadians are going to be very happy with that choice to vote Conservative," he told supporters on Saturday in B.C.

The Liberals and Conservatives have been trading minuscule leads in the polls since the campaign kicked off in mid-September, with the Liberals favoured to win the most seats. Now, the CBC's Poll Tracker, an aggregate of publicly available polling, projects the Conservatives could snatch 140 seats, compared to 135 for the Liberals. The 140 are still short of the 170-seat benchmark needed for a majority, but Scheer is capitalizing on the movement.

"We're feeling very optimistic, very confident as to where we're at in this campaign," he said.

Asked what needs to happen to break into majority territory, he reiterated some of the differences between himself and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, namely reducing deficits. The Liberals have criticized Scheer for proposing a plan that could result in cuts to services and for his pitch to reduce spending on foreign aid.

The Conservative leader also made a considerable pledge when a reporter asked him if he'd commit to keep every promise he's made in his platform.

Scheer responded, "Absolutely."

Scheer has been campaigning on affordability, tax cuts and support for the country's natural resource sector, and says he's confident that message is resonating.

"I'm very optimistic that Canadians are going to give us the mandate to implement that agenda."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he is optimistic heading into the final stretch of the campaign. 0:50

Singh: You can vote orange

Scheer was announcing the names of the leaders for his proposed Commission on the Reduction of Government Subsidy Programs to Corporations — the first announcement hinting at the Conservatives' priorities for the first 100 days if elected — while he was in Jagmeet Singh's riding of Burnaby South on Saturday.

The NDP leader, meanwhile, was campaigning in Brampton, Ont.

Singh asked voters to elect as many NDP members of Parliament as possible in an effort to push forward a progressive agenda that includes pharmacare, dental care and environmental protections. The Liberals are proposing different versions of many of the NDP's platform promises.

"You can choose orange this time," Singh told the crowd.

A vote split between progressive left parties — New Democrats, Liberals and Greens — could be a factor in Canadian elections, and the NDP is trying not to fall victim to strategic voting at this time.

"I believe people should never be voting out of fear," he said later in the day.

Singh has never wavered in his goal to become prime minister, but acknowledges it's a lofty one.

"I want to make it clear I want to be your prime minister so we can fight ... But either way, whatever Canadians choose I want Canadians to win no matter what."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party can hold the balance of power in a minority government situation and push for NDP commitments such as pharmacare. 0:25

The NDP has said it will only work with a minority government if that government supports health care, climate action and housing. Singh narrowed the options further.

"We will not be working with the Conservatives."

Polls showed nothing but bad news for the NDP at the beginning of the campaign, but have reflected an uptick of support for the party after strong performances from Singh in the debates.

The party is now polling solidly in third, have edged away from a tight race with the Greens.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is campaigning later on Saturday near Toronto.