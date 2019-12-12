Andrew Scheer stepping down as Conservative Party leader

Andrew Scheer is stepping down as Conservative Party leader.

CBC News learned he told his caucus the news earlier today. He made the formal announcement in the House of Commons.

Sources say Scheer, who has come under intense pressure within the party since losing the Oct. 21 election, will stay on until a new leader is chosen. That might not happen until the April party convention.

Scheer has faced mounting criticism over his election performance and Conservative MPs and grassroots party members have been divided over whether he should stay on as leader through the next election.

Several failed candidates and party operatives have publicly questioned his leadership and suggested he should step aside. Until today, Scheer had given every impression of digging in and defending his leadership.

"I am staying on to fight the fight that Canadians elected us to do. Now is not the time for internal divisions or internal party politics. That is an unfortunate part of the Conservative tradition in this country, but it's essential that we stay focused on the task at hand," he said on Nov. 28.

"I will be making the case to our members that we need to stay united and focused, and will be seeking a mandate to do that in April."

Conservatives gather in Toronto for the biennial convention in April.

Supporters had pointed out that Scheer led the party through the election campaign to an increased seat count and a boost in popular support, but detractors said his campaign failed to capitalize on a series of Liberal scandals and missteps.

Scheer has been dogged by questions over his positions on abortion and same-sex marriage, which many people inside and outside the party say are out of step with the majority of Canadians.