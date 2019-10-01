Andrew Scheer met 5 undecided Canadian voters. Here's what happened

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer sat down today with five undecided voters from across the country to answer questions about how he would tackle the issues that matter most to them.

The exchange was the second instalment of The National Presents: Face to Face with the Federal Party Leaders — a CBC News feature that gives five undecided voters five minutes each to grill one of the four federal party leaders.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's turn in the hot seat came Monday evening.

One of the undecided voters — Genna Evelyn, a 35-year-old married immigration lawyer with a two-year-old child and a second on the way — said she wants to give the Conservatives a chance but has concerns about how her vision of a welcoming and open Canada might differ from Scheer's.

Evelyn asked the Conservative leader what a Scheer government would do to help immigrants integrate into Canadian society and stay here.

Watch: Scheer answers questions from immigration lawyer Genna Evelyn:

Voter and immigration lawyer Genna Evelyn and The National’s co-host Rosemary Barton ask the Conservative leader about his party’s immigration policy. 2:39

Bryan Stewart of Surrey, B.C. is a married 43-year-old father of an 8-year-old daughter who owns and operates a small business. Stewart said that he worries about the cost of living and feels that Liberal policies are making it difficult for middle class Canadians to make ends meet.

Stewart asked Scheer if he would commit to legislative changes that would crack down on foreign ownership of Canadian real estate so that people like him can afford to buy a house.

Watch: Scheer answers questions from small business owner Bryan Stewart:

Bryan Stewart from Surrey, B.C. told Scheer he feels it’s hard for middle-class Canadians to make ends meet, and feels it’s impossible for his family to own a home. 2:36

Coming up this week on The National Presents: Face to Face with the Federal Party Leaders:

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Green Leader Elizabeth May.

Thursday, Oct. 3: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Three other undecided voters got a chance to question Scheer today:

Umair Ali, 30, of Brampton, On., who said he aligns with the Conservatives' social and fiscal policies but is worried about inclusion.

Markus Harvey, 50, who said his family has lived for the past 100 years in Maugerville, N.B., a town that experienced extreme flooding in 2018 and 2019.

Maggie Cywink, 57, of White Fish River First Nation on Manitoulin Island. She is a special adviser to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls inquiry.

Methodology:

The undecided voters chosen to question the leaders have been carefully selected from across the country and represent the diversity of the electorate groups — regionally, racially and ethnically, socio-economic, different ages, different priorities. Each voter is undecided, but open to voting for the leader they are across from and looking for the answers they need for a question that relates to their lives.

We invited leaders who are running national campaigns. We provided a date range in order to have them all recorded and aired in the span of one week. Maxime Bernier and the PPC declined, citing scheduling issues. Yves-Francois Blanchet was not invited as the Bloc Quebecois is only running candidates in one province.