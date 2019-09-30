Scheer promises Tories would improve access to disability tax credit
Health care groups accused Liberals of trying to raise tax revenue on the backs of vulnerable diabetics
Andrew Scheer is promising that a Conservative government led by him would make it easier for thousands of Canadians to access the federal disability tax credit.
The pledge comes two years after health groups first joined forces with the Conservatives in accusing the Liberal government of trying to raise tax revenue on the backs of vulnerable diabetics.
The accusation stemmed from a change at the Canada Revenue Agency that saw Type 1 diabetics being rejected for the tax credit even though they previously had qualified.
Scheer — who is in the riding of Whitby east of Toronto today — is saying the Conservatives would reduce the number of hours that must be spent per week on managing a disability to qualify for the tax credit.
He's also promising to expand the types of activities that count toward those hours and predicts the two changes would result in around 35,000 more Canadians being able to access the tax credit.
Whitby is the riding previously held by the late Jim Flaherty, who served as federal finance minister under Stephen Harper and was a passionate advocate for the disability community.
