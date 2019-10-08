Conservatives promise funding for 2 major transit projects in GTA

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would fund two major public transit projects to ease congestion and cut commute times in the Greater Toronto Area.

During a campaign event this morning in Thornhill, Ont., Scheer said a Conservative government would prioritize funding for the Ontario Line and Yonge Subway Extension projects.

The 7.4-kilometre Yonge Subway Extension is to link Toronto to Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill, while the 15-kilometre Ontario Line is projected to boost capacity by 30 per cent on an east-west and north-south route.

Scheer was joined by Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti and Richmond Hill Mayor David Barrow.

The Conservatives said despite a $187 billion infrastructure spending commitment, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has not delivered on much-needed infrastructure projects, and warned that important projects would be delayed if he's re-elected.

The Ontario Line is estimated to cost $10.9 billion and is scheduled to be complete by 2027, while the Yonge Subway Extension is estimated to cost $5.6 billion and should be operational right after the Ontario Line opens.