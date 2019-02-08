Jody Wilson-Raybould says she's bound by 'solicitor-client privilege,' won't comment on SNC-Lavalin matter

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould said Friday she will not comment on the allegations that the Prime Minister's Office tried to pressure her to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution because of the pending legal action against the construction company.

"As the former minister of justice and attorney general of Canada, I am bound by solicitor-client privilege in this matter," she said.

The comment comes after Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called for an emergency meeting of the House of Commons justice committee to question high-ranking officials about the matter.

Scheer also suggested Friday morning that his party is looking at "legal avenues" if the governing Liberals "continue to cover this up."

His calls come after a Globe and Mail story Thursday that said Wilson-Raybould was shuffled from her portfolio after she refused to ask federal prosecutors to make a plea bargain deal with Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin.

The newspaper, citing anonymous sources, said Trudeau's office tried to press Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC Lavalin.

The Montreal-based company has been charged with fraud and corruption in connection with payments of nearly $48 million to public officials in Libya under Moammar Gadhafi's government and allegations it defrauded Libyan organizations of an estimated $130 million.

The company is contesting the case and has pleaded not guilty. The case is at the preliminary hearing stage.

If convicted, the company could be blocked from competing for federal government contracts for a decade.

Trudeau calls allegations 'false'

On Thursday, Trudeau denied that he or his staff "directed" Wilson-Raybould to intervene. At one point, in reply to a journalist's question, Trudeau said in French that he never "asked" her to make any decisions in the case.

"The allegations in the Globe story this morning are false," Trudeau said. "Neither the current nor the previous attorney general was ever directed by me, or by anyone in my office, to take a decision in this matter."

The Conservative and New Democrat members on the House of Commons standing committee on justice and human rights want to meet and demand a session to question members of the PMO and other officials about the Globe and Mail story, according to the Scheer.

They want to question:

Wilson-Raybould (now veterans affairs minister and former justice minister).

Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti.

Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick.

Director of Public Prosecutions Kathleen Roussel.

Chief of staff to the prime minister Katie Telford.

Principal secretary to the prime minister Gerald Butts.

Senior adviser to the prime minister Mathieu Bouchard.

Senior adviser to the prime minister Elder Marques.

Chief of staff to the minister of veterans affairs Jessica Prince.

"If the prime minister has nothing to hide, as he has suggested, than he should have no reason to fear these individuals appearing before the justice committee," Scheer told reporters Friday morning.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also calling for an ethics investigation into the allegations.