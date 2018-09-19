Scheer: Defector Alleslev is a symbol of 'misplaced trust' in Liberals

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says defector Leona Alleslev is a symbol of the "misplaced trust" Canadians have in the Liberal government.

In an address to his caucus on Parliament Hill, Scheer officially welcomed Alleslev to the party by presenting her with a Conservative Party membership card. He said her decision to abandon the Liberals reflects a broader feeling of frustration among Canadians who voted for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team in the 2015 election.

"Their story is Leona's story; a story of misplaced trust in a prime minister and a party that's proven they just aren't capable of leading a great country and meeting the challenges of our time," he said, accusing the Liberals of failing on trade, border security and economic policy.

Alleslev stunned her fellow caucus members and local riding association by standing up in the House of Commons Monday to announce she was leaving the Liberals to join the Conservatives, citing poor leadership, weak policy and a dismissive approach to backbench MPs as the main reasons for her decision.

Repeating a message he conveyed when Alleslev crossed the floor Monday, Scheer said disenfranchised Liberal supporters are "wanted and needed" in the Conservative Party.

Alleslev, who received a standing ovation from her new colleagues, thanked them for making her feel immediately "welcome and valued."

She said the Liberals have failed to deliver the leadership that's needed in a time of global turbulence, and slammed her former colleagues for trying to undermine her.

"Ever since I joined this team, my friends and colleagues across the aisle have used past emails and recordings to try to discredit me," she said. "It is unfortunate that they have chosen these tactics, but that is not my style, and I will not engage in that approach."

CBC News reported Tuesday that Alleslev delivered gushing praise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his senior ministers in the weeks before she began talks to join the opposition Conservatives.

Clayton Haluza, the president Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill Federal Liberal Association, told CBC in a statement Monday that he was not given notice or consulted on Alleslev's defection, and said he was disappointed by her surprise decision.