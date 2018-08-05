Skip to Main Content
Saudi Arabia to freeze new trade with Canada, recalls ambassador
Saudi Arabia will suspend new trade and investment with Ottawa after Canada's foreign ministry urged Riyadh to release arrested civil rights activists, it said in a statement released to the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

Moves come after Ottawa urged Riyadh to release arrested civil rights activists

"The [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] reserves its right to take further action," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement posted in a series of tweets.

Saudi Arabia also gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country and recalled its own ambassador to Canada, the statement by the Saudi foreign ministry said, adding it "will freeze all new trade and investment transactions with Canada whilst retaining its rights to take further action."

"Any other attempt to interfere with our internal affairs from Canada, means that we are allowed to interfere in Canada's internal affairs," the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The Saudi ministry had been briefed that the Canadian foreign ministry and the Canadian embassy urged the Saudi authorities to "immediately release" the civil rights activists, the statement said.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was "very alarmed" by the news of Samar Badawi's arrest, the sister of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi. Freeland called on Saudi Arabia to release both.

