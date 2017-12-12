Manitoba First Nations ask defence minister to set up military hospital

Two First Nations communities in Manitoba have made a direct appeal to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan to establish a military hospital in their region in anticipation of an outbreak of COVID-19, CBC News has learned.

A third community included a similar request in a recent, more wide-ranging appeal to Indigenous Services Canada.

The Cross Lake Band of Indians (Pimicikamak) and the Norway House Cree Nation (Kinosao Sipi) made their request by letter, a copy of which was obtained by CBC News, sent Monday around the same time federal ministers unveiled the plan for how the military can be used to combat the pandemic.

The two communities, totalling about 15,000 people and located 560 kilometres north of Winnipeg, say the arrival of coronavirus in their midst "is not a matter of 'if' but a matter of 'when'" and preparations must be made.

Neither community is reporting any confirmed cases of the virus, but the federal government has made a point of stressing since the crisis began that Indigenous and northern communities are at higher risk.

Chief David Monias, of the Cross Lake Band, told CBC News his community is without a long-promised hospital of its own, but has taken the initiative to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by ordering a complete lockdown on Monday. It has also been trying to purchase supplies of personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

Sajjan, in a media availability Monday, noted that the military had paid special attention to planning for the needs of northern and remote communities.

Momias said he's taking the government at its word.

"We wanted to make sure that we asked for that help and it's very specific because, historically, the people in our region have not received very good medical services from governments," he said. "We lack medical resources in the community. We are trying to be proactive here, as opposed to reactive."

Expecting devastation

The third community to ask for help is the Berens River First Nation, located on the shores of Lake Winnipeg. It sent an eight-part proposal to the federal government earlier this month, suggesting the military could use the community as a staging point for medical evacuations in the remote, surrounding wilderness.

Monias said "it will be devastating" when the virus hits northern Manitoba and it's incumbent on all communities to prepare

The federal government needs, he said, to be "more proactive" in getting COVID-19 testing done in at-risk communities, where many families live in overcrowded conditions.

On Monday, Manitoba announced 24 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases to 96.

Niki Ashton, the long-serving New Democrat MP from Churchill-Keewatinook, said the communities are taking responsible, preemptive steps to combat the virus and need the military's support.

"We need to have their back," Ashton said Monday night in an interview. "People are very worried."

After days of trying to source additional personal protective equipment and supplies, Cross Lake had managed to place an order, only to find out Monday that it was cancelled because the provincial government had said hospitals had top priority for the gear, said Monais.

"It seems like no matter where we phone, suppliers are out of supplies."