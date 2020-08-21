Liberals appealing Federal Court's Safe Third Country Agreement ruling

The Liberal government is appealing last month's Federal Court decision that ruled the Safe Third Country Agreement — Canada's asylum agreement with the United States — infringes upon the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In a decision released July 22, Justice Ann Marie McDonald said the agreement — which stops people from entering either Canada or the U.S. at official Canada-U.S. border crossings and asking for asylum — violates the section of the Charter guaranteeing "the right to life, liberty and security of the person."

McDonald suspended her invalid ruling for six months to allow Parliament to respond.

A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government filed an appeal today because it believes there are factual and legal errors in some of the court's key findings.

"There are important legal principles to be determined in this case, and it is the responsibility of the government of Canada to appeal to ensure clarity on the legal framework governing asylum law," Mary-Liz Power in a statement Friday.

"Canada has a long and proud tradition of providing protection to those who need it most by offering refuge to the world's most vulnerable people, and the government of Canada remains firmly committed to upholding a compassionate, fair and orderly refugee protection system. The STCA remains a comprehensive vehicle to help accomplish that, based on the principle that people should claim asylum in the first safe country in which they arrive."

The 16-year-old agreement, which remains in effect, recognizes both countries as "safe" countries for migrants and states that refugee claimants are required to request refugee protection in the first country they arrive in — meaning Canadian border officials would send back to the U.S. any would-be refugee claimants arriving at an official border crossing into Canada.