Moscow summons Canada envoy, says Russian Embassy was attacked in Ottawa

Russia's foreign ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador and issued a protest over attacks on the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, the ministry said on Monday.

It said an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the grounds of the Russian embassy in Ottawa. It also said "aggressive" demonstrators had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy.

In a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine and its people, the City of Ottawa in March installed street signs reading "Free-Libre Ukraine" along Charlotte Street in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood — right in front of the embassy.