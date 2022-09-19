Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Moscow summons Canada envoy, says Russian Embassy was attacked in Ottawa

Russia's foreign ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador and issued a protest over attacks on the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, the ministry said on Monday.

Russia's foreign ministry says an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the grounds

The flag flies outside the Russian Embassy in 2018. Russia says 'aggressive' demonstrators had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

It said an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the grounds of the Russian embassy in Ottawa. It also said  "aggressive" demonstrators had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy.

In a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine and its people, the City of Ottawa in March installed street signs reading "Free-Libre Ukraine" along Charlotte Street in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood — right in front of the embassy.

