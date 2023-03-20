Russell Brown steps down from Supreme Court after probe launched into misconduct claim

Russell Brown announced Monday he's stepping down as a justice of the Supreme Court of Canada effective immediately — a move that comes after the Canadian Judicial Council (CJC) began probing a claim of misconduct directed against Brown related to an incident in the U.S.

Brown's decision to step down from Canada's top court means the CJC's investigation of an alleged alcohol-fuelled incident in Arizona will come to an end without any sort of report on the matter.

Under the federal Judges Act, the council has a duty to investigate complaints made against federally appointed judges. Now that Brown has stepped down, the council said, that work will stop.

Brown has been on leave for months since reports surfaced that the judge got into some sort of confrontation with patrons at a high-end Scottsdale resort at the end of January.

While accounts of the incident differ, it has been established that there was some sort of fight between Brown and a man at the resort, Jon Crump, a U.S. Marine veteran who was at the resort with a group of friends.

Crump alleges a drunken Brown was belligerent and harassed his drinking companions. He said Brown followed him and some in his group back to their hotel rooms. After a brief skirmish, Crump said he punched Brown after he wouldn't leave. Then, Crump reported the Stephen Harper-appointed judge to the CJC.

Brown has said Crump's version of events is false and instead claims the former Marine inexplicably punched him in the head.

