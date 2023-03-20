Content
Russell Brown steps down from Supreme Court after probe launched into misconduct claim

Russell Brown announced Monday he's stepping down as a justice of the Supreme Court of Canada effective immediately — a move that comes after the Canadian Judicial Council began probing a claim of misconduct directed against Brown related to an incident in the U.S.

Brown's departure halts the Canadian Judicial Council's investigation of his conduct

John Paul Tasker · CBC News ·
A photograph of Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Brown's decision to step down from Canada's top court means the CJC's investigation of an alleged alcohol-fuelled incident in Arizona will come to an end without any sort of report on the matter.

Brown's decision to step down from Canada's top court means the CJC's investigation of an alleged alcohol-fuelled incident in Arizona will come to an end without any sort of report on the matter.

Under the federal Judges Act, the council has a duty to investigate complaints made against federally appointed judges. Now that Brown has stepped down, the council said, that work will stop.

Brown has been on leave for months since reports surfaced that the judge got into some sort of confrontation with patrons at a high-end Scottsdale resort at the end of January.

While accounts of the incident differ, it has been established that there was some sort of fight between Brown and a man at the resort, Jon Crump, a U.S. Marine veteran who was at the resort with a group of friends.

Crump alleges a drunken Brown was belligerent and harassed his drinking companions. He said Brown followed him and some in his group back to their hotel rooms. After a brief skirmish, Crump said he punched Brown after he wouldn't leave. Then, Crump reported the Stephen Harper-appointed judge to the CJC.

Brown has said Crump's version of events is false and instead claims the former Marine inexplicably punched him in the head.

More to come ...

John Paul Tasker

Senior writer

J.P. Tasker is a journalist in CBC's parliamentary bureau who reports for digital, radio and television. He is also a regular panellist on CBC News Network's Power & Politics. He covers the Conservative Party, Canada-U.S. relations, Crown-Indigenous affairs, climate change, health policy and the Senate. You can send story ideas and tips to J.P. at john.tasker@cbc.ca.

