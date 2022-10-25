Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Breaking

Ottawa rejects Rogers's bid for access to Shaw's wireless frequencies

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the federal government has officially denied a request to allow Rogers wholesale access to Shaw's wireless frequencies.

Rogers announced intended purchase in March 2021

CBC News ·
Rogers and Shaw applications on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. (The Canadian Press)

More to come ...

Comments

