Ottawa rejects Rogers's bid for access to Shaw's wireless frequencies
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the federal government has officially denied a request to allow Rogers wholesale access to Shaw's wireless frequencies.
Rogers announced intended purchase in March 2021
More to come ...
