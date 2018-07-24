Skip to Main Content
Family angry top general rejected stigma as factor in RMC student's suicide
Family angry top general rejected stigma as factor in RMC student's suicide

The father of a Royal Military College student who took his own life in 2016 says the family is upset that Canada's top general rejected a board of inquiry's finding that stigma around seeking mental-health support was a contributing factor in the death.

3 officer cadets took their own lives in separate incidents in 2016

Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at the Royal Military College of Canada have reported facing troubling delays and obstacles obtaining key information and evidence during their nearly year-long internal investigation. The graduating class of officer cadets stand in the square at the Royal Military College of Canada during a graduating ceremony in Kingston, Ont., Friday, May 20, 2016. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

Richard Kelertas says Gen. Jonathan Vance's response suggests there is a disconnect between senior commanders and other Forces members, including RMC students, who are fearful of what could happen to their careers if they look for help.

A heavily censored version of the board of inquiry's report was released to the public last week and confirmed that Kelertas's son Harrison as well as fellow officer cadets Brett Cameron and Matthew Sullivan died by suicide in 2016, though most other details were blacked out.

Kelertas says the copy provided to his family specifically identified stigma as a key factor in what happened to Harrison — and that Vance subsequently rejected the finding on the grounds the military has actively encouraged Forces members to seek help without any consequences.

Kelertas says the board's findings and some of the comments his son made before he died indicate that despite such assurances, stigma still exists and that it needs to be better recognized — and more actively addressed — by the military's senior leadership.

Defence Department spokesman Doug Keirstead would not discuss the inquiry's findings, but said stigma can exist in any organization and that the military will continue to encourage all members to access mental-health support when needed without any negative repercussions.

