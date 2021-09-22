Vote counting continues in 13 ridings still too close to call
Former Green MP Jenica Atwin, who crossed floor to Liberals, wins her Fredericton seat
Vote counting continues today in 13 ridings across the country with narrow margins between the leading candidates — in some cases as narrow as 100 votes or less.
Elections Canada says it will be a few days before the country can get a complete picture of the 2021 federal election's voter turnout and final results.
The agency says it needs a few more days to complete the results because it's still counting local special ballots — mostly mail-in ballots from voters in their home ridings.
Today, Elections Canada finished counting votes in the New Brunswick riding of Fredericton. Jenica Atwin, who won in that riding as a Green in 2019 before crossing the floor to the Liberals, defeated Conservative candidate Andrea Johnson with 16,316 votes.
Ridings yet to be decided:
Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame
- Conservative candidate Clifford Small leads Liberal Scott Simms with 14,177 votes to 13,579.
Trois-Rivières
- Bloc Québécois candidate Rene Villemure leads Conservative Yves Levesque by 16,336 votes to 16,304.
Brome-Missisquoi
- Bloc Québécois candidate Marilou Alarie leads Liberal Pascale St-Onge by 20,695 votes to 20,556.
Sault Ste. Marie
- Liberal Terry Sheehan leads Conservative candidate Sonny Spina by 14,467 votes to 14,406.
Kitchener-Conestoga
- Liberal Tim Louis leads Conservative Carlene Hawley by 19,142 votes to 18,948.
Davenport
- Liberal Julie Dzerowicz leads the NDP's Alejandra Bravo 18,810 votes to 18,492.
Spadina-Fort York
- Independent candidate Kevin Vuong is leading NDP candidate Norm Di Pasquale by 16,955 votes to 15,635.
Hamilton Mountain
- Liberal candidate Lisa Hepfner leads the NDP's Malcolm Allen 16,034 votes to 15,285.
Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley
- Conservative Marty Morantz leads Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson by 16,134 votes to 15,973.
Edmonton Centre
- Liberal Randy Boissonnault leads Conservative candidate James Cumming by 15,454 votes to 15,318.
Vancouver Granville
- Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed leads New Democrat Anjali Appadurai by 14,997 votes to 14,765.
Richmond Centre
- Liberal Wilson Miao leads Conservative Alice Wong by 11,700 votes to 11,002.
Nanaimo-Ladysmith
- New Democrat Lisa Marie Barron leads Conservative Tamara Kronis by 18,051 votes to 17,050.
