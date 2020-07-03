CAF member arrested on Rideau Hall grounds to face multiple charges: RCMP

The Canadian Armed Forces member who gained access to the grounds at Rideau Hall early Thursday morning will face multiple charges, says the RCMP​​​​​​.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said a bail hearing has been scheduled for this morning, and the accused will face multiple charges, although it's not clear yet what those charges are.

"As soon as the RCMP is in a position to do so, we will release the details of these charges," he said during a briefing in Ottawa Friday morning.

CBC News has confirmed the man in custody is Corey Hurren, an active member of the military who serves as a Canadian Ranger.

An RCMP officer stands by a damaged gate outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The RCMP say they have safely resolved an "incident" at Rideau Hall, where Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau live. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Hurren allegedly drove his truck through the pedestrian entrance at 1 Sussex Drive at around 6:30 a.m. ET Thursday morning before heading to the ground's greenhouse on foot with what appeared to be a firearm.

Rideau Hall is the Governor General's official residence, and the greenhouse is attached to the residence at the back. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family also live on the property at Rideau Cottage, not far from the greenhouse.

"There was never any danger to the prime minister and his family nor to the Governor General as neither were on the grounds at the time of the incident," said Duheme.

Police said the intruder was apprehended shortly before 8:30 a.m. without incident and taken into custody for questioning.

Duheme said Hurren had several weapons but wouldn't go into specifics, and it appears he was acting alone.

A LinkedIn account belonging to Corey Hurren identifies him as a member of the Canadian Rangers, an organization within the Canadian Armed Forces reserve. (LinkedIn/Corey Hurren)

A source told CBC News on Thursday that the suspect had driven from Manitoba and had a long gun and a note with him.

The source — who spoke on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to discuss the case — did not know the details of the note nor what kind of long gun it was.

Hurren ran a business called GrindHouse Fine Foods, which makes meat products, but in a Facebook post he also revealed that the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on his business.

"I'm not sure what will be left of our economy, industries and businesses when this all ends," he wrote May 26.

In promotional material for his business, Hurren is described as a Royal Canadian Artillery veteran who recently rejoined the military as a Canadian Ranger.

The Rangers are a component of the Canadian Army Reserve that serves in the remote and coastal regions, typically offering help with national security and public safety operations.