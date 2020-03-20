Peterson drops out of Conservative leadership race, slams party's refusal to adjust rules

Alberta businessman Rick Peterson is abandoning his bid to lead the federal Conservatives, citing the party's refusal to adjust eligibility rules in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Peterson said he's been forced to pull out of the race because the party won't extend the deadlines for signing up members and paying hefty entrance fees.

He said his efforts to raise money and collect signatures have been "severely hampered" at a time when Canadians are being told to avoid in-person contact, and when many are facing a financial crunch.

"This afternoon I informed the Conservative Party's Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) that I will no longer be a leadership contestant," Peterson said in a statement.

"The decision by LEOC and National Council, the Party's governing body elected by members, flies in the face of common sense, decency and conservative values that I have worked to support as a 30-year member of this party."

Rusy Husny, another candidate, made a similar statement when he called off his campaign on Thursday.

Candidates have until March 25 to pay $300,000 in fees and submit 3,000 signatures — a deadline the party is refusing to extend.

Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay and MP Erin O'Toole have already met the threshold. So have Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and Conservative MP Derek Sloan.

