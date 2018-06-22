Canada's chief justice is making a rare appearance in front of TV cameras today.

Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. ET Friday to bring Canadians up to date on the court's work,

He'll also take questions from reporters.

During his brief tenure in the job, ​Wagner has already overseen a hotly contested decision.

Last week, the court ruled 7-2 against a B.C.-based evangelical Christian university that wanted to set up a law school. The Supreme Court said it's "proportionate and reasonable" to limit religious rights in order to ensure open access for LGBT students. The court found the law societies of B.C. and Ontario have the power to refuse accreditation.

Wagner, 61, was sworn in as chief justice in December, succeeding Beverley McLachlin, who retired after 17 years in the job.

He was originally nominated to the high court in 2012 by then-prime minister Stephen Harper.

Before his appointment, he served on the Quebec Superior Court and the Quebec Court of Appeal. He also had a commercial litigation practice focusing on real estate and professional liability insurance.