Conservative Party bars controversial candidate Richard Décarie from leadership race

The Conservative Party named eight candidates Saturday who passed the first hurdle to become a contender in the party's leadership race — a list that does not include former Stephen Harper adviser Richard Décarie, who made controversial comments about the LGBTQ community earlier this year.

In response to his unsuccessful bid, Décarie, a social conservative from Quebec, took aim at the Conservative Party's committee responsible for having final say in the decision.

"The unelected Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has decided I am not an 'Approved Candidate,'" he said in a series of tweets. "Despite the support and signatures of thousands of CPC party members, this unelected committee has disallowed my candidacy and will not allow my supporters to cast their ballots for me."

The party would not say why Décarie's application failed to land a green light.

"Eight candidates were approved by the committee. Reasons for not approving a candidate are not disclosed, but it's not a decision the committee ever takes lightly," said party spokesperson Cory Hann.

No reasons were provided to me by the committee. It seems my candidacy was viewed as a threat to the establishment of the CPC and to the kind of leader THEY want to select. 2/7 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cpcldr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cpcldr</a> —@RichardDECARIE

LGBTQ comments yielded backlash

In January, Décarie caused an uproar when he appeared on national television and claimed that being gay is a choice.

The comments prompted other leadership candidates — including Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole and Marilyn Gladu — to condemn Décarie's remarks, calling them "ridiculous" and "unacceptable."

Emphasizing his "so-con" values, Décarie says "LGBTQ" is a "Liberal" term and that being gay is a "choice." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ctvpp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ctvpp</a><br><br>More at <a href="https://t.co/uCQmGSHoEL">https://t.co/uCQmGSHoEL</a> <a href="https://t.co/F9Z70Ejsdi">pic.twitter.com/F9Z70Ejsdi</a> —@CTV_PowerPlay

In 2016, the party's rank and file members voted to remove the traditional definition of marriage from its official policy.

Décarie stood by his earlier remarks Saturday.

"Thus far I was the only candidate who took a strong position in support of traditional marriage and who proposed to defund abortion federally since it is not health care," he posted. "True Blue Conservatives, including those who hold traditional values, are a major force within the party."

I continue to work with all True Blue conservatives who support and take action in the conservative movement, and within the CPC regardless of how uncomfortable this makes the unelected Red Tory elite. 5/7 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cpcldr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cpcldr</a> —@RichardDECARIE

Kory Teneycke, Harper's former director of communications, said it was "good news" that Décarie would not move ahead in the race.

"Candidates have to hold beliefs that are consistent with the Conservative Party's principles," he said. "Richard Décarie's views on sexual orientation are, in the minds of many, bigoted."

Décarie made Thursday deadline

Décarie made Thursday's deadline to submit his application to be a candidate, which included an initial $25,000 entry fee and 1,000 signatures from party members who live in 30 ridings in seven provinces and territories.

But to become an "approved applicant," Décarie's signatures needed to be verified, his application required review and he underwent an interview conducted by a nine-person Leadership Candidate Nomination Committee.

CBC News has learned that Décarie's interview took place Thursday.

On Thursday, seven candidates had met the first eligibility criteria to replace Andrew Scheer as party leader.

Saturday's list includes an eighth candidate, former Conservative staffer Rudy Husny, who previously told CBC News that he had the signatures and entry fees needed prior to securing approval.

The final candidates are: