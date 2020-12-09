Senegal's government accuses Canadian police of 'savagely' beating Ottawa embassy diplomat

The Republic of Senegal says one of its on-duty diplomats in Ottawa was beaten at her home by police earlier this week, while Quebec's Gatineau Police Service says its members subdued and arrested a person who was violent toward officers.

The Embassy of Senegal posted a French-language news release from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad about the Tuesday incident on the embassy's Facebook page on Friday afternoon. The release did not cite the police agency involved.

"During this operation, the Canadian police exercised humiliating physical and moral violence on the diplomat in front of witnesses and in the presence of her minor children," according to the post.

"Despite being reminded of the victim's status as a diplomat and of the inviolability of her home, the Canadian police officers handcuffed her and savagely beat her to the point that she had difficulty breathing, which led to ... evacuation by ambulance to the hospital."

The ministry's release did not name the diplomat or specify the location of the home.

CBC has reached out to the embassy and the ministry for comment.

Police say person was aggressive

In its own French-language news release issued late Friday night, the Gatineau Police Service said its members were helping a bailiff in Gatineau execute an order and arrived at the scene at around 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"The police verified that ... the legal officer who authorized the court order had been informed that the person had diplomatic status," according to the release. "Faced with an aggressive person who refused to co-operate, the police intervened to explain the process and to ensure that everything went smoothly."

The police service did not specify whether the person was a diplomat with the embassy.

According to the police release, a policewoman was punched in the face during the intervention, prompting police to arrest the person "for the safety of those present."

"The person resisted arrest and bit a second officer. The person was then brought to the ground to be subdued [and] was detained in the back of the patrol vehicle, under the supervision of a policewoman, until the bailiff carried out his order and the situation returned to calm," the release continued.

"At no time did the person mention having been injured or having pain when questioned."

The police release went on to state that, later that day, shortly after 3 p.m., "paramedics called the [Gatineau Police Service] for assistance when they were working with this person and about 10 people were present."

Call for investigation

In its release, the Government of Senegal said it has called for an investigation to be carried out without delay and that "proceedings be brought against the perpetrators of this unacceptable aggression, which constitutes a serious attack on the physical integrity of the person and on human dignity."

The government also called the incident a "flagrant" violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Gatineau Police Service said that, in line with the province's Police Act, Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DCPP) was asked on Thursday to weigh in on whether a criminal investigation of officers' actions should take place.

"The [Gatineau Police Service] management will collaborate in any subsequent process or investigation in complete transparency," according to the release.

The police service also asked the DCPP to determine whether charges of assault of an officer and obstruction of police are warranted against the person.

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security was alerted to the incident, the police service said.