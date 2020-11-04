Skip to Main Content
Parties agree to fast-track rent relief bill through Commons by week's end
Politics·New

Parties agree to fast-track rent relief bill through Commons by week's end

The federal Liberals have reached an agreement with opposition parties to fast-track a long-awaited bill to provide businesses with direct access to emergency rent relief.

Legislation to help businesses struggling through pandemic must still pass in Senate

The Canadian Press ·
The Liberal government has reach an agreement with other parties to fast-track a bill to provide rent relief to struggling businesses. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The federal Liberals have reached an agreement with opposition parties to fast-track a long-awaited bill to provide businesses with direct access to emergency rent relief.

Under the agreement, Bill C-9 will be passed by the House of Commons on Friday. It will still need to be approved by Senate before it can be enacted.

The bill replaces the government's previous rent relief program, which was widely criticized because it needed buy-in from landlords, many of whom did not participate.

The new Canada emergency rent subsidy is intended to allow commercial tenants to apply directly for rent and mortgage-interest support.

Until Dec. 19, it would cover up to 65 per cent of eligible expenses for businesses, charities and non-profits that have suffered a revenue drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Claims could be made retroactively for the period that began Sept. 27.

Businesses that are forced to shut their doors due to the pandemic would be eligible for another 25 per cent. The bill would also extend the federal emergency wage subsidy until June 2021. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now