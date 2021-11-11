Canadians to mark Remembrance Day in person a year after pandemic limited ceremonies

Canadians are expected to return to in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced limited gatherings.

The annual ceremony in the nation's capital includes the playing of the Last Post, the ceremonial laying of wreaths at the foot of the memorial and a moment of silence followed by a 21-gun salute.

CBC News Network will be carrying the ceremony live at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch the live stream here.

Typically, tens of thousands of people attend the ceremony in Ottawa, but last year's ceremony was limited to a much smaller crowd of 100 or so dignitaries, active service members, veterans and some members of the public.

Royal Canadian Legion spokeswoman Nujma Bond is expecting a return to some semblance of normalcy with people being welcomed to attend.

Some restrictions and changes will nonetheless remain in place as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, Bond said, with masks and physical distancing requirements in place for anyone planning to attend ceremonies.

The Legion has also again cancelled the traditional veterans' parade in Ottawa, which has in the past seen elderly veterans from the Second World War and Korea march alongside counterparts from more recent conflicts and operations.

Some Legion branches across the country will also be again forgoing in-person events because of the pandemic and instead asking people to watch their local ceremony on TV or online, she said.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the poppy campaign in Canada.