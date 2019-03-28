Recounts in Quebec, B.C. come to an end as election results remain the same
None of the 3 judicial reviews overturned the election night results
Judicial recounts in federal ridings in Quebec City and British Columbia came to an end today, with neither of them overturning election night results, according to Elections Canada.
The Bloc Québécois was seeking a review in the riding of Quebec after Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos narrowly defeated Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon by 325 votes in the Oct. 21 federal election.
Nick Gamache, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, said the Bloc asked for that recount to end today.
The NDP had requested a recount in Port Moody-Coquitlam after Conservative Nelly Shin beat New Democrat Bonita Zarrillo by a slim 153 votes.
That recount also came to an end today, with Shin remaining the winner.
In a Facebook post, Zarrillo thanked her campaign team for their help.
"The recount for Port Moody-Coquitlam has ended. There will be no change to the outcome," she wrote.
"I thank all the volunteers and everyone involved that made it a collaborative, thorough and positive process."
The Bloc was also granted a recount in the riding of Hochelaga after Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada beat the Bloc candidate, Simon Marchand, by just 328 votes. It ended that review earlier this week, saying it was satisfied the recount would not change the result in the Montreal-area riding.
Under Elections Canada rules, an automatic recount is triggered when the difference between the number of votes received by the top-finishing candidates equals 0.1 per cent or less of the total number of votes cast.
A requested recount can be granted when a candidate or voter asks a judge for one within four days of the release of the validated results.
