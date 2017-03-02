Senior civilian member of RCMP charged under national secrets act

A senior member of the RCMP has been arrested and charged under the Security of Information Act, CBC News has learned.

The rarely used national security law deals with cases of espionage by foreign powers.

The individual is a civilian member of the force.

Little information is available at this point, but CBC News has confirmed the charges have nothing to do with the SNC-Lavalin case or the federal election.

This is not the first time the little-known Security of Information Act has been used to prosecute a Canadian.

Jeffery Delisle, who in 2012 pleaded guilty to selling secrets about Canada and its allies to Russia, was the first to be convicted under the act in 2012.

In 2007, the then-35-year-old sub-lieutenant walked into the Russian embassy in Ottawa, offered to sell top-secret classified information and set the price at $10,000 US.

Delisle has since been granted full parole after serving one-third of his 18-year, five-month prison sentence.

More to come.