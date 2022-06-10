RCMP says $123M in Russian assets frozen, $289M in transactions blocked since Ukraine invasion

The RCMP said on Thursday it had cracked down on more than $400 million in Russian assets and transactions involving people sanctioned as a result of Moscow's war on Ukraine.

The Mounties said in a statement that from Feb. 24 to June 7, $123 million of Russian assets in Canada had been effectively frozen and a further $289 million in transactions had been blocked. No details were given.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on hundreds of individuals.

In April, Ottawa said it would change its sanctions law to allow for seized and sanctioned foreign assets to be redistributed as compensation to victims or to help in rebuilding a foreign state from war.