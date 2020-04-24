RCMP 'disappointed' by talk that race a factor in Rideau Hall arrest

The commissioner of the RCMP and the head of its union are objecting to the idea that the man accused of crashing into the grounds of Rideau Hall would have been treated differently if he were dark-skinned.

Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Brian Sauvé of the National Police Federation said in a joint statement Friday night that it's "speculative and disheartening to the responding officers" and damages an "important national dialogue with all stakeholders seeking solutions to societal issues."

The Mounties have said the suspect, who was armed and threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was arrested peacefully after they talked him down for more than an hour and a half on the morning of July 2.

Military reservist and Manitoba businessman Corey Hurren faces 22 charges.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is the most prominent person who has suggested the incident would have had a worse ending if Hurren weren't white.

The incident at Rideau Hall followed weeks of stories about police officers treating people of colour, especially Indigenous people, harshly, to the point of killing them.