Ottawa minor charged as RCMP allege connection to possible terrorist activity against Jewish people

A youth in Ottawa has been charged with terrorist-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people, the RCMP said on Saturday.

The Mounties said in a statement that the suspect was arrested on Friday and that their age prevents any further release of information about the individual.

The RCMP said in the release that the suspect is alleged to have instructed someone, directly or indirectly, to carry out a terrorist activity against "Jewish persons."

Additionally, they are charged with "facilitation of a terrorist activity by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance."

Police across Canada say reports of hate crimes against Jews and Muslims have been rising since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel, prompting retaliatory military action in Gaza.

WATCH | Toronto police report significant increase in hate crimes: Toronto police report significant increase in hate crimes Duration 1:57 Toronto police say tensions stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas have led to a significant increase in hate crimes compared to 2022. Leaders from Muslim and Jewish communities in the city are concerned about many more incidents that go unreported.

"We are thankful that law enforcement was able to foil the threat and that no one was hurt," the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, an advocacy group representing Jewish organizations across Canada, said on social media.

"However, the ongoing threat to our community remains very real."