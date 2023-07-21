Retired RCMP officer charged with foreign interference

A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference, the Mounties said in a news release Friday.

William Majcher, 60, "allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China," the RCMP in Montreal said in the news release.

The release alleged that Majcher "contributed to the Chinese government's efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law."

Police said Majcher is originally from Hong Kong. He appeared in court in Longueuil, Que. by videoconference on Friday. He is charged with preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity and conspiracy.

Both alleged offences fall under the Security of Information Act.

The RCMP said their Integrated National Security Team (INSET) launched an investigation into Majcher's "suspicious activities" in fall of 2021.

INSETs are multi-agency teams scattered across the country — sometimes made up of RCMP officers, provincial and municipal police service members and representatives of federal agencies — which investigate cases concerning national security, extremism and terrorism.

The news release did not say whether the charges relate to alleged political or election interference.

