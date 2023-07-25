Former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference granted bail

A former RCMP officer charged with two counts of foreign interference has been granted bail by a Quebec judge.

William Majcher took part in a brief court hearing Tuesday by speaker phone. He was calling in from a British Columbia jail because he was unable to connect via video call due to technical issues. Majcher has been in custody since last Thursday.

Majcher, a 20-year veteran of the RCMP, faces two charges for alleged offences under the Security of Information Act.

The RCMP allege he "used his knowledge and his extensive networks of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China."

The force also claims he "contributed to the Chinese government's efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law."

Although Tuesday's hearing was held to establish bail conditions, Majcher's lawyer Ian Donaldson told the judge that he plans to plead not guilty.

Speaking to reporters following the bail hearing, Crown prosecutor Marc Cigana said he wouldn't discuss the facts of the case but added the charges are "serious."

"The Security of Information Act is serious business," he said. "Any offence under the act is serious and involves national security."

Majcher was granted bail on several conditions. He must pay $50,000 and must not leave Canada. He's also been ordered by the court to have no direct contact with two other people: former RCMP officer Kenneth Ingram Marsh and former FBI agent Ross Gaffney.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBC the FBI was "interested" in the case against Majcher.

Cigana said he couldn't comment on the connection between Majcher, Marsh and Gaffney.

Kenneth Ingram Marsh, also known as Kim Marsh, led the RCMP's national undercover program for four years.

His LinkedIn account says he spent 25 years with the RCMP and retired as commander of the International Organized Crime Investigation Unit.

In court documents filed last week, he was named as a co-conspirator with Majcher.

Majcher's charge sheet alleges he "did unlawfully conspire with Kenneth Ingram Marsh and with other persons, known and unknown," for the purpose of committing an offence to benefit the People's Republic of China.

Marsh has not been charged. When reached by CBC News, he said he was "not able to discuss" his relations with Majcher and his charges.

Marsh previously told CBC News that, since leaving the RCMP, he has worked with foreign governments and banks to recover funds.

His LinkedIn account lists him as an executive of IPSA International from 2002 to 2017. The company works with foreign governments and banks to recover funds and investigate fraud.

He told CBC News in 2015 that he had been hired by a number of defrauded Chinese banks trying to track down cash laundered into the markets of Vancouver .

More recently, Marsh's LinkedIn account lists him as the president of Marsh Advisory, a firm that says it provides "guidance" to governments and ancillary businesses.

Ross Gaffney is a former FBI agent who worked with Majcher. According to a 2008 Globe and Mail story, Majcher and Gaffney worked on a 1999 joint FBI-RCMP operation known as the Bermuda Short .

Gaffney's LinkedIn page says he was with the FBI from 1976 to 2003.

He's currently listed as the owner of Gaffney, Gallagher & Philip, a law enforcement company located in Miami.

The connection between Majcher, Gaffney and Marsh is unclear. It's also not clear if Marsh or Gaffney are under investigation.

An RCMP spokesperson said Majcher's alleged crimes were committed between 2014 and 2019.

Insp. David Beaudoin, of the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement team, would not comment on why Marsh was named in the document. He said the investigation is not finished.

"We'll let the facts speak in front of the court once they're actually brought to the court's attention," he said.