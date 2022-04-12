RCMP says it's investigating after man accosts Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it's investigating after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was accosted in Alberta over the weekend by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.

The widely-circulated video shows Freeland arriving inside the city hall building in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Friday and being confronted by the man as she approached and entered an elevator.

During the encounter, which was posted online, the man yelled at Freeland, calling her a "traitor" and a "f---ing b---h" and telling her to leave the province.

Responding to a series of questions sent by CBC News, the RCMP said Tuesday morning that — as the Globe and Mail has reported — it is looking into what happened.

"The RCMP is investigating the incident Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland experienced and takes threats against public officials seriously," said RCMP headquarters spokesperson Robin Percival.

Alberta man hurls profanity at Chrystia Freeland, sparking social media outrage

She said if the threshold for a criminal charge is met, the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction may arrest and lay charges. If the criminal threshold is not met, Percival said, the RCMP can still review the individual's comments "from an intelligence perspective."

An Alberta-based RCMP spokesperson would not confirm an investigation on Saturday, saying "generally, only in the event that an investigation results in the laying of criminal charges would the RCMP confirm its investigation."

The force provides protective policing services to designated Canadian officials, including the prime minister and the Governor General. Percival said MPs can receive RCMP protection in Canada and abroad "as needed."

"For security reasons, the RCMP doesn't comment on specifics when it comes to security measures afforded to the deputy prime minister," she said.

"Protective measures are intelligence-led and are proportional to any threats or risks assessed by the RCMP, Integrated Threat Assessment Centre (ITAC) and other partners."

During a news conference on Monday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was asked if the federal government is looking at increasing security for cabinet ministers or considering bodyguards for some parliamentarians.

"We'll continue to explore all options," he said.

"The situation regarding security on the landscape is becoming more and more complex. We are seeing more incidents, particularly involving women, involving racialized Canadians, involving Indigenous peoples. I don't believe that that is a coincidence."

Condemnation from politicians

At the time of the incident, Freeland — who was born in Peace River, about 200 kilometres from Grande Prairie — was on a multi-day tour of Saskatchewan and Alberta, meeting with officials, businesspeople and workers.

In a tweet Saturday, she condemned the incident.

"Nobody, anywhere, should have to put up with threats and intimidation," Freeland wrote.

"But the Alberta I know is filled with kind and welcoming people, and I'm grateful for the warm welcome I've received from so many people in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Peace River over the past few days. One unpleasant incident yesterday doesn't change that."

The actions in the video have been widely condemned by politicians across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident "extremely disturbing" and said episodes of harassment and threats against women, people of colour and members of other minority groups — especially those in high-profile roles, such as politicians and journalists — appear to be increasing in frequency.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the incident "reprehensible" and Conservative MP Dan Albas said that what "our Deputy PM experienced yesterday has no place here in Canada."