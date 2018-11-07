RCMP give update on Indian call centres linked to 'CRA phone scam'

RCMP officials are scheduled to brief Canadians today on one the largest cyberscams in the country's history — the CRA scam.

The fraud scheme typically starts with an automated message that threatens to have the recipient arrested for unpaid taxes. If the person calls back, they are further threatened by someone claiming to be an agent of Canada Revenue Agency.

At least 60,000 Canadians have complained about being targeted by the phone scam over the past five years, and more than $10 million dollars has been stolen in that time.

The RCMP, with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and the CRA, will brief the public on their investigation at 11 a.m. ET in Ottawa.

In recent weeks, Indian police have raided suspected illegal call centres there, making numerous arrests and seizing troves of equipment used to carry out phone frauds aimed at foreigners.

A CBC Marketplace investigation into the 'CRA phone scam' tracked some of the calls to this nondescript, low-rise apartment building in Mumbai. Police have raided call centres in India linked to the attempted frauds, where Canadians received calls telling them they owed taxes and must pay or be jailed. (Dave MacIntosh/CBC)

The raids were triggered by a visit from Canadian police to Noida, a suburb of India's capital New Delhi, following a CBC Marketplace investigation that revealed how and where many of the scammers were operating.

Police say they arrested 28 people in one of their sweeps, including two seen as the kingpins of the operation. Most are in their 20s.

They are expected to face fraud-related charges, which could result in jail time.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, whose portfolio includes the RCMP, said there's "at least one very significant investigative operation underway" into the scam with both Canadian and Indian authorities working to shut it down.

